Sculptor Capital LP Buys 107,398 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 169,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GHAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

