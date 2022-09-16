Sculptor Capital LP Buys 113,824 Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,824 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $563,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

