Sculptor Capital LP Buys 11,881 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

VPCB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.