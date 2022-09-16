Sculptor Capital LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 814,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

AKIC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

