Sculptor Capital LP Buys 18,768 Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,674,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DTRT Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

DTRT Health Acquisition Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

