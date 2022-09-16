Sculptor Capital LP Buys 232,124 Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,124 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

LDH Growth Corp I Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

