Sculptor Capital LP Buys 250,000 Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 302,132 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GVCI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.