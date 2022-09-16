Sculptor Capital LP Buys 476,127 Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,127 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DALS. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,883,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 653.1% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 408,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 917.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

