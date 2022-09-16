Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 424,998 ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 424,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.08% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

See Also

