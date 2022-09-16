Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRECU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRECU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

