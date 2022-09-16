Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,002 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 327.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000.

NASDAQ:RCACU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

