Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $849,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LCAA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

