Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $10,108,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,615,000.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.