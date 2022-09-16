Sculptor Capital LP Has $4.90 Million Holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,409 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308,034 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 439,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

5:01 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

