Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.46 Million Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.89 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

