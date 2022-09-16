Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

