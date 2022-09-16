Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.96 Million Stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.21% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

