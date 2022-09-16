Sculptor Capital LP Increases Holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,756 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRON. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

FRON stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

