Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,541 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.08% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 14.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 295,821 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $4,491,000.

Shares of ONYX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

