Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,079 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,838,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,084,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 650,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 55.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

