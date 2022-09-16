Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 389,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,784,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

FTVI stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

