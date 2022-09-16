Sculptor Capital LP Invests $4.44 Million in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTAA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

