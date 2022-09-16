Sculptor Capital LP Invests $4.98 Million in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLGY. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.