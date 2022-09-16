Sculptor Capital LP Invests $6 Million in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 621,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

CENQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

