Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $5 Million Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

