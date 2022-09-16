Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPCMU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,404,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,583,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,036,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCMU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.