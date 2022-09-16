Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 752,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.08% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,931,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,885,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

