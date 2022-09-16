Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 450,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $17,990,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,087,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000.

NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.10 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

