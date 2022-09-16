Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 107,874 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,874 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $492,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.