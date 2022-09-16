Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 111,009 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWET. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 834,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 320,840 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SWET opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

