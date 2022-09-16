Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 14,788 Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 167,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

