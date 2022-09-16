Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 151,463 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,463 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

