Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 285,311 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,311 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 1,572,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Trading Down 0.1 %

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

