Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 405,658 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,658 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

