Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 484,939 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,939 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.06% of Jiya Acquisition worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.