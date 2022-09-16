Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 934,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 129.9% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

