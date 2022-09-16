Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCA. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

