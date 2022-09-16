Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 491,198 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at $431,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roderick Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Price Performance

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Shares of HSAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

