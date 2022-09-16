Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 545,355 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 545,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,170 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,101,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 8.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 71.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 106,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

HMCO opened at $9.93 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.