Sculptor Capital LP Raises Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,503 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COOL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

COOL opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.