Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.