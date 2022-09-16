Sculptor Capital LP Takes $5.57 Million Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 561,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMGA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,212,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMGA opened at $9.96 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

