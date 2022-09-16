Sculptor Capital LP Takes $6.60 Million Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,853,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,404,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

