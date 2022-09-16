Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.0 %

AEP stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

