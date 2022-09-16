Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,708,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

