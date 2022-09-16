Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 599,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEEX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

