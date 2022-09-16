Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAOU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $19,918,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,586,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,072,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,553,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,545,000.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAOU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.