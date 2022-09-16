Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 168,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.