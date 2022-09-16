SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $888.60

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 888.60 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 891.20 ($10.77), with a volume of 726779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906 ($10.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,010.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,131.20. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 259.59.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

