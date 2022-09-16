Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at GBX 2,320.50 ($28.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,183.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,172.05. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £168.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.51.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.